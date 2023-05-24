The UN has allocated $8.5 million to aid 3,35,000 people in the worst-hit areas of storm-battered Madagascar, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday that it is working with the government to continue to aid the island nation’s southeast, which was hit by cyclones earlier this year and last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We launched humanitarian projects to support 3,35,000 people in the most vulnerable areas,” OCHA added.

“These projects have been made possible by an $8.5 million allocation from our Central Emergency Response Fund, which allows us to tackle crises outside of the global spotlight.”

The humanitarian office said that back-to-back emergencies hit the communities targeted by the projects.

In January, tropical storm Cheneso hit Madagascar.

Surprisingly, after travelling the breadth of the Indian Ocean, Cyclone Freddy slammed into the country’s southeast, crossing the Mozambique Channel to hit the mainland of Africa only to double back across the strait to strike Madagascar a second time.

Last year, tropical cyclones Batsirai and Emnati hit Madagascar.

More than 8,70,000 people in Madagascar need support in the regions impacted by the storms, OCHA said.

“This year, in support of the government, we have already reached 4,39,000 people with food, clean water, sanitation and hygiene support,” the humanitarian office said.

OCHA also reported that the earlier $215 million Flash Appeal for Madagascar is only 23 per cent funded.

