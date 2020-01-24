UN appreciates China’s effort against coronavirus: Guterres

United Nations, Jan 28 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the UN appreciates China’s effort to battle against the novel coronavirus and has full confidence in China’s ability of controlling the outbreak.

In his meeting with China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun, the UN chief said that at this important time, the UN stands in solidarity with the Chinese government and people.

For his part, Zhang said hat the Chinese government attaches paramount importance to the prevention and control of the epidemic, and President Xi Jinping has given important instructions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putting the interests of the people first, China has taken rapid and strong measures, putting in place a nationwide prevention and control mechanism, he added.

The Chinese envoy said China has been working with the international community in the spirit of openness, transparency and scientific coordination. With a great sense of responsibility, China is sparing no effort in curbing the spread of disease and saving lives.

“Now is a crucial moment, and China has full capability and confidence in winning the battle against the epidemic,” the Chinese ambassador said.

Guterres said the UN has full confidence in China’s ability of controlling the outbreak, and stands ready to provide any support and assistance.

–IANS

sdr/