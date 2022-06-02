The UN has granted Turkey’s request to change its name to Turkiye, a spokesman for the world body said.

Addressing reporters, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the change came into force immediately at the time when the world body received a letter from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to the UN chief with a request to change the country’s name, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cavusoglu reportedly said that the change in the spelling was adopted as part of the steps aimed at increasing the country’s prestige in the international arena.

The Foreign Minister had announced the letter’s official submission to the UN and other international organisations on Tuesday.

“Together with our Directorate of Communications, we have been successful in preparing a good ground for this. We have made it possible for the UN and other international organisations, countries to see this change to using ‘Türkiye’,” Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency.

The initiative to use the country’s foreign name as “Turkiye” at national and international platforms started in December 2021 with a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

