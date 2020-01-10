UN-backed Libyan govt stresses political solution to crisis

Tripoli, Jan 16 (IANS) Senior officials of the UN-backed Libyan government have stressed the importance of seeking a political solution to the country’s crisis and ending the ongoing armed conflict.

A meeting was held on Wednesday in the capital Tripoli among UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, Chairman of the High Council of State Khalid al-Meshri, and a number of senior political and military officials of the UN-backed government, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Interior Ministry as saying.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the latest developments of the crisis, including the talks toward a ceasefire agreement in Moscow and the upcoming Berlin conference on Libya, the Ministry said.

They stressed the importance of political and military efforts to end the ongoing conflict, it added.

On Monday, intra-Libyan talks mediated by Russia and Turkey reached no settlement, though efforts to reach a deal will be continued.

The east-based army had been leading a military campaign since early April, attempting to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

The conflict killed and injured thousands of people, and displaced more than 120,000 civilians.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability, ever since the fall of its then leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

