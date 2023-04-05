The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has concluded its 52nd session, after adopting 43 resolutions on issues including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and mental health.

Other resolutions addressed the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment, promotion and protection of human rights, and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Council also adopted resolutions on the right to food, the promotion of the enjoyment of cultural rights and respect for cultural diversity, the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action.

Vaclav Balek, President of the UN Human Rights Council, said in his concluding remarks on Tuesday that the body’s longest ever session “had done enormous work”.

Its next session will be held from June 19 to July 14 this year, he announced.

