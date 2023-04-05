WORLD

UN body wraps up 52nd session with a clutch of human rights resolutions

NewsWire
0
0

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has concluded its 52nd session, after adopting 43 resolutions on issues including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and mental health.

Other resolutions addressed the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment, promotion and protection of human rights, and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Council also adopted resolutions on the right to food, the promotion of the enjoyment of cultural rights and respect for cultural diversity, the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action.

Vaclav Balek, President of the UN Human Rights Council, said in his concluding remarks on Tuesday that the body’s longest ever session “had done enormous work”.

Its next session will be held from June 19 to July 14 this year, he announced.

20230405-062602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Time to take our story to the world: India’s defence manufacturers...

    N.Korea slams Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, backs China’s position

    OSCE to close Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

    Ex-Trump Organization executive pleads guilty in tax evasion case