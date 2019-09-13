UN calls for end of child immigration detention

United Nations, Sep 17 (IANS) The UN Network on Migration on Monday reiterated its call to end the detention of children for immigration purposes in every region of the world.

Detention of children for immigration purposes, whether they are travelling alone or with their families, has been recognised as a child rights violation and can be highly damaging to their physical and psychological health and wellbeing, said the UN Network on Migration, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“They added that studies have consistently shown that detention and family separation are traumatic experiences that have a profound impact on children’s health and long-term development,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Community-based programs, case management and other human rights-based alternatives have proven highly effective and all governments should work to replace immigration detention for children and families with appropriate reception and care arrangements, the UN Network on Migration emphasised.

According to its official website, the UN Network on Migration consists of “those members of the UN system who wish to be a part of it and for whom migration is of relevance to their mandates.” The Network Coordinator is International Organisation for Migration.

