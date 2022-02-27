UN charter must be upheld by all countries: Congress on Ukraine conflict

Congress on Sunday expressed grave concern on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and said that the UN charter must be upheld by all countries.

“The outbreak of hostilities and military conflict between Russia and in Ukraine is a matter of grave concern for the world. The Indian National Congress, while expressing its anguish, is of the considered view that the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives and prevent further aggravation of the crisis,” Congress Foreign Cell Chairman and former Union Minister Anand Sharma said in a statement.

“The path of diplomatic negotiations must be embraced in all sincerity for a negotiated resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine, respecting the Minsk Pact and Russia-NATO agreements and earlier understandings,” he added.

Meanwhile Russia said on Sunday that, after some back-and-forth, Ukraine agreed to dispatch a team to Belarus for talks to end the Russian military campaign in the country, RT reported.

Kiev “confirmed” the planned talks in Gomel Region, which is close to the borders of both Russia and Ukraine, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told reporters.

