UN chief appoints Amin Awad of Sudan as crisis coordinator for Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Amin Awad of Sudan as assistant secretary-general to serve as UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine.

Guterres announced the appointment on Friday while meeting reporters at the UN headquarters in New York after the Security Council meeting on Ukraine concluded, Xinhua news agency reported.

Awad has served in a range of senior roles with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which brought with him over 30 years of experience in the field of humanitarian affairs, strategic action, planning and development, according to a press note issued by the UN chief’s office.

Awad’s appointment came as Ukraine is faced with increasing humanitarian needs amid its growing tensions with Russia.

