UN chief appoints new coordinator for multilingualism

United Nations, Sep 4 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appointed Movses Abelian of Armenia the new coordinator for multilingualism.

According to a UN release, Abelian currently is the Undersecretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management, the Xinhua news agency reported.

As the new coordinator for multilingualism, Abelian is responsible for coordinating the overall implementation of multilingualism secretariat-wide.

The release said multilingualism is one of the Secretary-General’s priorities as a core value of the UN, entailing the active involvement and commitment of all stakeholders, including all UN duty stations and offices away from the headquarters.

The coordinator also serves as the lead for multilingualism-related matters at the UN System level, it added.

