UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Amandeep Singh Gill of India as his envoy on Technology, and Navid Hanif of Pakistan as Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development, a UN spokesman said.

Gill is the Chief Executive Officer of the Geneva-based International Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence Research Collaborative. He had previously served as India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, said Stephane Dujarric, Chief Spokesman for Guterres, on Friday.

“A thought leader on digital technology, he brings to the position a deep knowledge of digital technologies coupled with a solid understanding of how to leverage the digital transformation responsibly and inclusively for progress on the Sustainable Development Goals,” Dujarric added.

Guterres appointed Hanif of Pakistan as Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA). Hanif succeeds Elliot Harris of Trinidad and Tobago, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hanif is currently directing DESA’s Financing for Sustainable Development Office in New York, He brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in national and international civil service, said the spokesman.

Hanif served in the executive office of the Secretary-General as a team member for the 2005 World Summit. He also held several positions in UN bodies, including the Vice-Chair of the High-Level Committee on Programmes. Before joining the United Nations, he served in Pakistan’s diplomatic service, including a stint as a delegate at its mission to the United Nations.

