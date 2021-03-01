UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked for generous donations for humanitarian operations in war-torn Yemen.

Some $3.85 billion is needed for 2021 to support 16 million Yemenis who are on the brink of catastrophe, he told a high-level pledging event for Yemen on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This is not the moment to step back from Yemen. … I implore all donors to fund our appeal generously to stop famine engulfing the country. Every dollar counts.”

Donations will make an enormous and concrete difference. In many cases, the difference between life and death, he said. “The assistance you pledge today will not only prevent the spread of famine and save lives. It will help create the conditions for lasting peace.”

The United Nations and its partners across Yemen are ready to scale up aid operations. Delivering aid in Yemen is challenging. But humanitarian workers are up to the challenge, said Guterres.

Throughout 2020, UN agencies and partners helped more than 10 million people each month, working in every one of Yemen’s 333 districts, he noted.

The UN chief urged all parties to heed the requirements of international humanitarian law to facilitate rapid, unimpeded humanitarian access.

More than 20 million Yemenis need humanitarian assistance and protection, with women and children among the hardest hit. More than 16 million people are expected to go hungry this year. Nearly half a million Yemenis are already starving to death in famine-like conditions, he said.

