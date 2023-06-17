LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN chief calls for equal land rights for women

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for equal land rights for women on the occasion of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

“I urge all governments to eliminate legal barriers to women owning land and to involve them in policymaking, support women and girls to play their part in protecting our most precious resource,” he said on Friday in a pre-recorded message for a high-level event in observance of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, which falls on June 17.

“We depend on land for our survival. Yet, we treat it like dirt,” Guterres was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

“Unsustainable farming is eroding soil 100 times faster than natural process can restore them. And up to 40 percent of our planet’s land is now degraded, imperiling food production, threatening biodiversity and compounding the climate crisis.”

This hits women and girls the hardest, he noted.

Women and girls suffer disproportionately from the lack of food, water scarcity, and forced migration that results from mistreatment of land. Yet they have the least control. In many countries, laws and practices block women and girls from owning land. But where they do, they restore and protect it by increasing productivity, building resilience to drought, and investing in health, education and nutrition, said the UN chief.

Equal land rights both protect land and advance gender equality. That is why this year’s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought puts the focus on “Her Land, Her Rights,” he said. “And together, let’s stop land degradation by 2030.”

20230617-072402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘KKK 11’ contestants and their daring fashion statements

    Calcutta HC denies permission to terminate minor girl’s 28-week pregnancy

    Study finds AMR genes spread easily between people

    Facilities for the elderly and the disabled by the Indian Railways