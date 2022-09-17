UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for global solidarity, collective action, commitment and mutual trust on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 21.

“As we meet today (to mark the International Day of Peace), peace is under assault — across regions, countries and communities,” he told an annual peace bell ceremony on Friday.

“The poison of war is infecting our world, jeopardising the lives of millions, turning people against each other, pitting nation against nation, eroding security and well-being, reversing development.”

War is also pushing our shared goals for the future farther and farther away, he added.

Instead of fighting each other on the battlefield, humanity should be rallying together to tackle common challenges, like poverty, hunger and inequality, climate change and biodiversity loss, the Covid-19 pandemic, and racism, said Guterres.

Advancing the cause of peace is the primary mission of the UN. But the task of building peace belongs to every person, the UN chief added.

“Now more than ever, we need global solidarity, collective action, commitment and mutual trust. It starts here, and it starts now. Let us sound the call for a world of peace for all people,” he said, referring to the ringing of the peace bell.

In his remarks, Csaba Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, said global peace is in grave danger, Xinhua news agency reported.

More refugees and displaced persons are fleeing violence today than any time since the creation of the UN. There are more armed conflicts in the world than any time since the end of the Cold War. The consequences of the conflict in Ukraine are global and felt far beyond the region, he added.

That is a stark reminder that peace can always be threatened and no nation can take it for granted.

“It is my expectation that our work during the 77th session will be rooted in solidarity. It will seek sustainability. And it will consider what science has offered to help us shape a more peaceful world,” said Korosi.

“May the ringing of this bell stand for the freedom of equality — of everyone everywhere.”

As part of the ceremony, Guterres and Korosi rang the peace bell on the premises of UN Headquarters in New York.

