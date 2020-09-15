UN chief calls for int’l solidarity to find vaccine accessible to all

United Nations, Sep 16 (IANS) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to get united and find a vaccine that is accessible to all.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our world, we have once again seen that international solidarity is no longer a choice, but an obligation,” the UN chief said on Tuesday at the wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the death of former UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold, Xinhua news agency reported.

“That means working together to stop the spread of the virus,” said the secretary-general, adding that the global community should work together “to find a vaccine that is accessible to all.”

“And, just as importantly, working together to recover better, protect the most vulnerable and reduce the inequalities (is) heightened by the pandemic,” said the UN chief.

“As we look ahead to the new session of the General Assembly that begins today, may we build on his extraordinary legacy to address the challenges upon us and, together, build a more peaceful, just and sustainable world,” said Guterres.

Dag Hammarskjold was a Swedish economist and diplomat who served as the second UN secretary-general. He still remains the youngest person to have held the post, being only 47 years old when he was appointed in 1953. His second term was cut short when he died in a plane crash in Northern Rhodesia while en route to ceasefire negotiations during the Congo Crisis on September 18, 1961.

–IANS

rt/