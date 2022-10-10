HEALTH

UN chief calls for making mental health global priority

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for making mental health a global priority and urged actions to promote universal quality mental health care.

Nearly 1 billion people live with a mental health condition. But mental health remains one of the most neglected aspects of health care, Guterres said on Monday in a message marking the World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Some countries have only two mental health workers for every 100,000 people. The social and economic repercussions are profound,” he said, noting that anxiety and depression alone cost the global economy an estimated $1 trillion dollars per year.

The UN chief stressed the need to strengthen the capacity of health services to offer quality care to those in need, in particular young people.

Stigma and discrimination must be addressed along with breaking down the barriers that stop people from seeking care and support, he said.

Guterres also underscored the importance of preventing the root causes of mental health conditions, including violence and abuse, adding that the UN is committed to working with partners to promote mental wellbeing.

“As we mark World Mental Health Day, let us make it a global priority and act urgently so that everyone, everywhere has access to quality mental health care,” he said.

