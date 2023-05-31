WORLD

UN chief calls for removing ‘scourge of racism’

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to take actions to remove the scourge of racism.

Addressing a UN forum for people of African descent, Guterres said that the African diaspora has enriched societies in every corner of the world and contributed enormously to every field of human endeavor, Xinhua news agency reported.

“And yet, we are also painfully aware that people of African descent continue to confront entrenched racism and systemic discrimination,” he said in a video message to the second session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.

The long shadow of centuries of enslavement and colonial exploitation still blights the present. It is past time to recognise and repair longstanding wrongs, said Guterres.

“We must act with greater urgency to rid our societies of the scourge of racism, and ensure the full political, economic and social inclusion of people of African descent as equal citizens, without discrimination,” he said.

The Permanent Forum on People of African Descent was established in 2021 by the UN General Assembly as a consultative mechanism for people of African descent.

The second session of the forum, held at the UN headquarters in New York, runs from May 30 to June 2.

The establishment of the forum crystalized the commitment of the international community to accelerate along the path towards full equality and justice for people of African descent everywhere, Guterres said.

20230531-060803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung developing MacBook OLED panels: Report

    Hate crimes in LA County rise to highest level since 2002:...

    Cyprus rules out transfer of Russian-made weapons to Ukraine

    Online used-car marketplace Shift lays off 30% of workforce