UN chief concerned about latest developments in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with deep concern the latest security developments in Gaza, and the ongoing escalation and risk of further loss of life, a UN spokesman has said.

“The secretary-general condemns the civilian loss of life, including that of children and women, which he views as unacceptable and must stop immediately,” Xinhua news agency quoted Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, as saying in a statement.

Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations, he added.

The UN chief also condemned the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which violates international humanitarian law and puts at risk both Palestinian and Israeli civilians, said the spokesman.

“The secretary-general urges all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and to work to stop hostilities immediately,” Haq said. “He reiterates his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.”

20230511-072604

