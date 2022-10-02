UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack on UN peacekeepers in Congo, which left one Pakistani blue helmet dead.

“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime under international law. He calls on the Congolese authorities to investigate this incident and swiftly bring those responsible to justice,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, in a statement on Saturday.

The UN chief expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the government and people of Pakistan, said the statement.

He reaffirmed that the UN will continue to support the Congolese government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Twirwaneho combatants were suspected to have carried out the attack against a Company Operating Base of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo in Minembwe of South Kivu province, according to the statement.

The Twirwaneho militia is one of more than 120 armed groups in volatile eastern Congo.

