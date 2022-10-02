WORLD

UN chief condemns attack on peacekeepers in Congo

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack on UN peacekeepers in Congo, which left one Pakistani blue helmet dead.

“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime under international law. He calls on the Congolese authorities to investigate this incident and swiftly bring those responsible to justice,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, in a statement on Saturday.

The UN chief expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the government and people of Pakistan, said the statement.

He reaffirmed that the UN will continue to support the Congolese government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Twirwaneho combatants were suspected to have carried out the attack against a Company Operating Base of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo in Minembwe of South Kivu province, according to the statement.

The Twirwaneho militia is one of more than 120 armed groups in volatile eastern Congo.

20221002-131202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Merkel calls for dialogue with Poland at EU summit

    Traffic resumes after freight train accident in China

    Normandy format advisors call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine

    Archery World Cup: Indian men’s compound team clinches gold