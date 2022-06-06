WORLD

UN chief condemns church attack in Nigeria

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the Sunday’s church attack in Ondo State of Nigeria, which resulted in scores of casualties, said his spokesman.

“The secretary-general condemns in the strongest terms the heinous attack in the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, on June 5 that resulted in the death and injuries of scores of civilians as people gathered for the Pentecost service,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

“The secretary-general emphasizes that attacks on places of worship are abhorrent. He urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” the statement was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Guterres extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He also expressed his sympathies to, and solidarity with, the government and people of Nigeria, it said.

20220607-044401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraq vows to recover all artefacts stolen after US-led invasion

    Civilian car shelled in Kiev, two dead

    ‘Chinese confidence in Pak’s security system seriously shaken’

    American citizen killed in Ukraine: State Dept