UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is disappointed that the Security Council was not able to reach agreement on extending the authorisation of UN cross-border relief operations in Syria, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The current authorisation of cross-border aid deliveries into Syria expired on July 10 (Monday).

The Security Council failed on Tuesday to adopt either of two draft resolutions that would have renewed the mechanism, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia vetoed a draft resolution tabled by Brazil and Switzerland that called for a nine-month re-authorisation. A Russian draft resolution, which would have renewed the mechanism for six months, failed to obtain the required number of votes for approval.

UN cross-border assistance remains a veritable lifeline for millions of people in northwest Syria as humanitarian needs have reached an all-time high since the start of the conflict, while the impact of the devastating February earthquakes is still acutely felt, Dujarric added in a statement.

Guterres calls on all Security Council members to redouble their efforts to support the continued delivery of cross-border assistance into Syria, said Dujarric.

