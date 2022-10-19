INDIA

UN chief Guterres gets warm welcome in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

A warm welcome was accorded to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who arrived here early on Wednesday, officials said.

He was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj, Maharashtra Chief Secretary M.K. Shrivastava, and protocol head Manisha Mhaiskar.

Also present were Mumbai Collector Nidhi Choudhary, city Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior civil and police officials.

During his trip to the city, Guterres is scheduled to participate in some engagements here.

20221019-073802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung India logs record 1.4 lakh pre-bookings for S22 series, 80%...

    Indian hospitality, Swiss efficiency: Noida airport CEO defines design philosophy

    Two returning from Kartarpur Sahib held with Pak currency

    Kunal Jaisingh enjoys shooting in Nainital for ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum...