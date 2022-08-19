LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN chief Guterres visits Odessa port to see grain exports in action

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to see the recently resumed export of grain.

Guterres said the resumption of food exports following a deal with Russia was pleasing, but that he also felt sadness looking at the port’s practically empty terminals, according to the United Nations press service on Friday.

At the same time, he praised July’s agreement reached by the warring parties under UN and Turkish mediation. In less than a month, more than 600,000 tons of grain have left Ukraine in 25 ships, he added.

The UN chief stressed the need to ensure access to both Ukrainian and Russian food exports, according to the UN as quoted by dpa news agency report.

Getting more food and fertiliser out of Ukraine and Russia is important for commodity markets and prices, he said, adding that no one expected the implementation of the initiative to be easy.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Ukrainian ports were blocked for months. The country is one of the world’s top grain exporters.

A large part of the cargo leaving Ukraine so far has gone to richer states, even though the UN had said the grain agreement was crucial because of the threat of famine in African and Asian countries.

20220820-040604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pranati Rai Prakash: ‘Gabru’ shoot was a road trip

    4 tips to make Holi safe and fun for your pets

    Sunny Leone is ‘one with the couch’

    Internet skincare tricks you should never attempt at home