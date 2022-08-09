UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for amplifying the voices of indigenous women, while highlighting their role in preserving and passing on traditional knowledge.

“Indigenous women are knowledge keepers of traditional food systems and medicines. They are champions of indigenous languages and cultures,” he said on Tuesday in a video message to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which falls on Tuesday.

The UN chief noted that indigenous women are also defenders of the environment and indigenous peoples’ human rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indigenous traditional knowledge can offer solutions to many common global challenges, said Guterres, recalling his recent visit to Suriname, where he learned first-hand how indigenous people are protecting their rainforest and its rich biodiversity.

“To build an equitable and sustainable future that leaves no one behind, we must amplify the voices of indigenous women,” he added.

Guterres called on member states to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, and to promote indigenous traditional knowledge for the benefit of all.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is commemorated annually on August 9, in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in 1982.

