WORLD

UN chief on Ramadan solidarity visit to Africa

NewsWire
0
1

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will begin a “Ramadan solidarity visit” on Saturday to Senegal, Niger and Nigeria, said his Deputy spokesman.

Guterres will meet and share an Iftar dinner with President Macky Sall of Senegal, who assumed the presidency of the African Union earlier this year. He will also take part in Eid celebrations with President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and he is scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman, added on Friday.

Monday is Eid al-Fitr, a religious holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan that is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the three countries, the Secretary-General will have meetings with senior government officials as well as civil society representatives, including women, youth groups and religious leaders. He will meet families deeply affected by violence and instability in the Sahel, including people internally displaced and refugees, said Haq.

The UN chief will also see first-hand the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities and will assess progress and challenges to the Covid-19 recovery, he added.

Guterres began annual Ramadan solidarity visits when he was UN High Commissioner for Refugees. He is resuming this tradition, which was interrupted by Covid-19.

The Africa trip follows his visits to Moscow and Kiev to push for peace in Ukraine. the UN chief met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

20220430-045604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parole recommended for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan

    Global representation of women in Parliament reaches 25.5%

    Vietnam’s top leadership positions to be replaced

    Hasina packs a power punch with 100% national electricity coverage