WORLD

UN chief saddened by deadly gas explosion in South Africa

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the death of dozens of civilians from a devastating gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa, his spokesman has said.

A total of 34 people, including 11 healthcare workers from a nearby hospital, had died as a result of a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa’s Gauteng Province, on Christmas Eve, an official from the province said last Friday.

Guterres expresses his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and to the people and the government of South Africa, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief.

“The secretary-general wishes a full and fast recovery for those injured and the quick reconstruction of the damaged health infrastructure,” the statement said.

20230103-043802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine urges int’l talks over Russia’s decision

    Champions League: Porto upset Bayer Leverkusen; Salah hits fastest hat-trick in...

    No-confidence vote likely be held on April 3/4: Pak Min

    Australia’s Northern Territory locks down part of community