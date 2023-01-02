UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the death of dozens of civilians from a devastating gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa, his spokesman has said.

A total of 34 people, including 11 healthcare workers from a nearby hospital, had died as a result of a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa’s Gauteng Province, on Christmas Eve, an official from the province said last Friday.

Guterres expresses his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and to the people and the government of South Africa, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief.

“The secretary-general wishes a full and fast recovery for those injured and the quick reconstruction of the damaged health infrastructure,” the statement said.

