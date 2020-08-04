Canindia News

UN chief sends condolences to Beirut blasts victims’ families

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

United Nations, Aug 5 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent his condolences to the families of the victims following the horrific explosions in Lebanese capital Beirut.

“The secretary-general expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the secretary-general in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident,” he said.

Two huge explosions rocked Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday evening, leaving over 50 people dead and 2,500 others injured.

The blasts hit the Port of Beirut around 6.10 p.m. (local time), shaking buildings all over the city while causing massive casualties and damages.

–IANS

pgh/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

US House passes major gun control law

CanIndia New Wire Service

Facebook misleading people, its behaviour shameful: Pelosi

CanIndia New Wire Service

European leaders fail to reach consensus on recovery plan

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.