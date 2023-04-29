LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN chief, Turkish president discuss grain deal over phone

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the Black Sea grain export deal over the phone.

“They exchanged views on how to guarantee the improvement, expansion and extension of the Black Sea Initiative,” said a readout issued by the UN chief’s press office on Friday.

The two also talked about the improvement of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and the Secretariat of the UN on promoting Russian food products and fertilisers to the world markets, the readout said.

In July 2022, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Ukraine crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

The initial 120-day agreement was extended by another 120 days in November 2022 and again on March 18.

Circumstances are not yet in favour of extending the Black Sea grain export deal, the Kremlin said on Tuesday after Guterres sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposed way forward aimed at the improvement, extension and expansion of the deal.

During their phone call, Guterres and Erdogan also discussed the situation in Syria and Sudan, according to the UN readout.

20230429-070203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj & DK: Web shows give scope to experiment with music...

    Hungary reports strong tourism rebound in 2022

    PM Modi to visit Goa on Sunday

    Billie Eilish calls her body her “ugly best friend”