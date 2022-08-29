WORLD

UN chief urges efforts to put nuclear test ban treaty into force

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the world to bring into force a treaty to ban all nuclear tests.

Guterres made the appeal in his message to mark International Day against Nuclear Tests, which falls on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nuclear testing has long poisoned the planet’s natural environment and the species and people who call it home, the UN chief said, noting that the International Day against Nuclear Tests represents “an alarm bell for the world to finally put in place a legally binding prohibition on all nuclear tests”.

“With nuclear risks reaching new heights, now is the time for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty to come into full force, underpinned by an effective verification system,” said Guterres.

“On this important day, I call on the world to act for the health and survival of people and planet alike,” he said. “Let’s ensure the end of testing now and forever, and consign nuclear weapons to history, once and for all.”

On December 2, 2009, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to declare August 29 the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

The resolution was initiated to commemorate the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in Kazakhstan on August 29, 1991.

20220830-024804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea’s inflation expectations hit 10-year high in June

    Guterres appoints new special adviser on Libya

    Russia expels 2 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move

    Hate crimes in LA County up 20% in 2020