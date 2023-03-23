UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over an alleged Israeli air raid on the Aleppo airport in Syria.

“The Secretary-General is concerned about the reported strikes on Aleppo International Airport. Those resulted in material damage and airport closure, including the cancellation of one UN Humanitarian Air Service flight,” said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for Guterres.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties to respect their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, as applicable, Haq added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“He also repeats his call on all concerned to avoid attacks that could harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure.”

