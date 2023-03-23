WORLD

UN chief voices concern over attack on Syria’s Aleppo airport

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over an alleged Israeli air raid on the Aleppo airport in Syria.

“The Secretary-General is concerned about the reported strikes on Aleppo International Airport. Those resulted in material damage and airport closure, including the cancellation of one UN Humanitarian Air Service flight,” said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for Guterres.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties to respect their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, as applicable, Haq added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“He also repeats his call on all concerned to avoid attacks that could harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure.”

20230324-044402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N.Korea threatens to take ‘overwhelming’ military steps against S.Korea, US

    Dinosaur at COP15 urges more climate action from global leaders

    Kiev govt asks residents to postpone returning home

    Heat-related deaths hit 20-year high in Texas last year: Report