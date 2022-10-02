WORLD

UN chief voices concern over coup in Burkina Faso

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the situation in Burkina Faso following a coup that ousted President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

The Secretary-General “strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by the force of arms and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and seek dialogue,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, in a statement on Saturday.

Burkina Faso Army Captain Ibrahim Traore announced Friday evening that President Damiba was ousted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gunshots were heard in the capital city of Ouagadougou on Friday morning. Access to the presidential palace, the public television and certain strategic points in the city were blocked by soldiers.

“The Secretary-General expresses his full support for regional efforts toward a swift return to constitutional order in the country. Burkina Faso needs peace, stability and unity to fight terrorist groups and criminal networks operating in parts of the country,” the statement added.

Guterres also reaffirmed the commitment of the UN to accompany the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts toward durable peace and stability.

Friday’s coup was the second this year in Burkina Faso. In the one on January 24, President Roch Kabore was overthrown, and Damiba was sworn in on February 16.

20221002-103007

