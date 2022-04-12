UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced grave concern over the recent escalation in Palestinian-Israeli tensions, said his Spokesman.

“The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel. He is appalled by the increasingly high number of casualties, including women and children,” Stephane Dujarric, the UN Spokesman, added.

Guterres reiterated that children must never be the target of violence or put in harm’s way.

The Israel Defence Forces must exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only as a last resort when it is strictly unavoidable in order to protect life, said the Spokesman.

The UN will continue to work with all sides to de-escalate the situation, Dujarric added.

