WORLD

UN chief voices concern over escalation in Palestinian-Israeli tensions

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced grave concern over the recent escalation in Palestinian-Israeli tensions, said his Spokesman.

“The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel. He is appalled by the increasingly high number of casualties, including women and children,” Stephane Dujarric, the UN Spokesman, added.

Guterres reiterated that children must never be the target of violence or put in harm’s way.

The Israel Defence Forces must exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only as a last resort when it is strictly unavoidable in order to protect life, said the Spokesman.

The UN will continue to work with all sides to de-escalate the situation, Dujarric added.

20220412-115604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moon, Morrison hold summit to deepen ties, secure supply chain

    6.1-magnitude quake kills 8 in Indonesia

    India agrees to global tax framework on taxing multinationals

    IS claims responsibility for mosque attack in Peshawar