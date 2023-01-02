WORLD

UN chief welcomes cease-fire announcement in Colombia

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a six-month cease-fire between the Colombian government and five armed groups.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year’s Eve bilateral cease-fire agreements with five rebel groups from January 1 to June 30, 2023, which he said are extendable depending on the progress of negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cease-fire is a development that brings renewed hope for comprehensive peace to the Colombian people as the New Year dawns, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres’ spokesman, in a statement on Sunday.

“The Secretary-General trusts that adherence to these commitments will reduce violence and the suffering of conflict-affected communities, while helping to build confidence in ongoing dialogues.”

The Secretary-General reaffirms the support of the UN to Colombia’s efforts to achieve full and lasting peace, said the statement.

20230102-073404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prachanda likely to be the new Prime Minister of Nepal

    ‘US remains consistently open to dialogue with N.Korea’

    My only goal in Asia Cup was to improve; T20 World...

    Galaxy S23 likely to feature slightly thicker bezels than its predecessor