WORLD

UN chief welcomes evacuation of civilians from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the safe evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol of Ukraine.

“I am pleased that more than 100 civilians have successfully been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in an operation successfully coordinated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the top UN official was quoted as saying.

“I hope the continued coordination with Kiev and Moscow will lead to more humanitarian pauses that will allow civilians safe passage away from the fighting and aid to reach people where the needs are greatest,” Guterres said.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries said on Monday that more than 100 people had been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol of Ukraine, news reports said.

20220504-070201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blinken in Kenya as part of 3-nation tour in Africa

    Colombian protest leaders present demands to govt

    France holds Bastille Day celebration under Covid shadow

    FB rolls out new tools for Group admins to reduce misinformation