UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the news that trucks with food assistance and fuel have reached Tigray and Afar following the declaration of the humanitarian truce.

Through a statement, the top UN official on Wednesday called on all parties “to keep the momentum” and to follow through on their commitments to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance to all people in need.

He reiterated his call for “the restoration of public services” in Tigray, including banking, electricity and telecommunications, as well as commercial access, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The United Nations reiterates its unwavering commitment to support a peaceful and prosperous future for all Ethiopians,” the statement said.

20220407-060602