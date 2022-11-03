LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN chief welcomes Russia’s resumed participation in grain export deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warmly welcomes the announcement from Russia on its resumed participation in the implementation of a deal to facilitate grain export through the Black Sea, his spokesman said.

Guterres is grateful for the diplomatic efforts of Turkey, and thanks UN Coordinator Amir Abdulla and his team for their work to “keep this vital food supply line open,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, added in a statement on Wednesday.

The Secretary-General continues his engagement with all actors toward the renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and also remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertiliser, the statement said.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

On October 29, Russia announced the decision to immediately and indefinitely suspend its implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, accusing Ukraine of launching drone attacks against the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s ships and infrastructure at the naval base in Sevastopol.

Russia on Wednesday announced its return to the implementation of the deal, saying Ukraine has promised not to use the humanitarian corridor for military attacks.

