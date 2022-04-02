UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the agreement by the parties to the conflict in Yemen on a two-month truce.

Guterres on Friday said the truce which came into effect on Saturday opens the door to addressing Yemen’s urgent humanitarian and economic needs, and creates an opportunity to restart Yemen’s political process, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This truce must be the first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war,” he added.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg has just announced the breakthrough in Amman, Jordan.

Grundberg said the parties have agreed to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders. They have also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hodeidah ports and for commercial flights to operate in and out of Sanaa airport to pre-determined destinations in the region.

He added that the parties have further agreed to meet under his auspices to open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen.

The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties, he said.

