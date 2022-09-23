WORLD

UN Climate Change Conference must make progress: UN chief

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt (COP27) must make broad progress.

“COP27 must demonstrate that the world is making progress on all pillars of the Paris Agreement. We urgently need to address loss and damage in a meaningful and credible way,” he said in a video message for the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) leaders’ breakfast.

Loss and damage are happening now — at 1.1 degrees of warming. The floods in Pakistan have inundated a third of the country, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. “We can only imagine the fate of small islands if we go beyond 1.5 degrees. Two degrees of warming is unthinkable and must be avoided at all costs.”

“We need a targeted, ambitious global response, including how to finance loss and damage, beyond our capacity to adapt,” he said. “Polluters must pay. At the same time, we need to resolve access to finance. Grants and concessional financing currently fail to account for your islands’ unique vulnerabilities.”

AOSIS has long championed the highest level of ambition on climate, often leading by example, he said. “You have also brought solutions and built consensus. Your voices, as climate leaders, problem-solvers and bridge-builders, are needed now more than ever.”

The United Nations will continue to push for more ambition and climate action by all, especially the Group of 20, which account for 80 per cent of global emissions.

It will continue to call for a renewables revolution, and for developed countries to provide developing countries with the finance and technology they need to transition to a net-zero and climate-resilient future, he said.

“We will continue to push developed countries to make good on their $100-billion climate finance commitment. We will push for developed countries to provide clarity this year on their Glasgow commitment to double adaptation finance. And we will push to ensure your eligibility and access to that finance,” said Guterres.

“You can count on the continued support of the United Nations for your priorities, and those of all developing countries,” he said.

20220923-060002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Slovenian parliament confirms new centre-left govt

    Barcelona Open: Qualifier Taberner upsets Korda in opening round

    NZ logs 5 new Covid cases as Auckland enters lockdown

    Cuba implements new protocols as cases top 1 mn