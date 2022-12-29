LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN committed to delivery of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan: Envoy

NewsWire
0
0

The UN and its humanitarian partners are committed to delivery of life-saving services to the people of Afghanistan despite the Taliban-run administration’s decision to ban women from working in humanitarian non-governmental organisations, a UN envoy for Afghanistan said here.

“Humanitarian needs of the (Afghan) people are absolutely enormous, and it’s important that we continue to stay and deliver,” Ramiz Alakbarov, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, told a press briefing on Thursday.

Alakbarov stressed that it’s equally important that the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan are “absolutely preserved and protected,” adding that they are an “important” and “undeniable” element of the humanitarian action, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We do not believe that it is possible to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian action without participation of women,” he said.

As part of the efforts to resolve the situation, UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths will conduct a visit to Afghanistan in the coming weeks, Alakbarov added.

20221230-042403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K DGP sanctions over Rs 1.52 cr for kin of martyred/deceased...

    Dwayne, ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares his perfect cheat meal

    ‘KGF’ star Yash’s toddler son giggles during nail trim from mom...

    Check out these eco-friendly beauty brands