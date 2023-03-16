WORLD

UN committed to settlement of Cyprus issue: Official

NewsWire
0
0

The UN is committed to a resolution of the Cyprus problem, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo said here.

DiCarlo made the statement on Wednesday after separate meetings with leaders of the estranged Turkish and Greek Cypriot Communities in the divided capital Nicosia.

In a statement to reporters, the UN official said she made clear to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar the commitment of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to a solution of the Cyprus problem, and discussed with him the prospects of resuming negotiations to that end, Xinhua news agency reported.

After meeting DiCarlo, the Turkish Cypriot leader said that his “vision” for two separate Cypriot sovereign states must be accepted before negotiations could restart.

“We discussed at length the Cyprus issue and we just want to reiterate the commitment of the Secretary-General to supporting a resolution of the Cyprus issue,” she said after meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, who assumed office as new Cyprus President nearly two weeks ago.

Christodoulides said he requested a meeting with Guterres to explain a plan for a close involvement of the European Union in solving the Cyprus issue.

The UN has been involved in the Cyprus peace negotiations for almost half a century. The process, which was aimed at a solution on the basis of a UN-brokered blueprint for a federal Cyprus state and power sharing between the two Cypriot communities, has been stalled since the collapse of a UN-led international conference in Switzerland in 2017.

20230316-062604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Palestinian detainee ends hunger strike upon release agreement

    Mumbai Falcons claim 1-2 finish, maintain lead in Formula Regional Middle...

    Dubai NRI couple’s killer loses death sentence appeal

    Megadrought leads to record low water levels in largest US reservoir