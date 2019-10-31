UN condemns deadly attack in Burkina Faso

United Nations, Nov 8 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an attack on a convoy of a mining company in Burkina Faso that left dozens of people killed and scores more injured, UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres on Thursday called on the Burkinabe authorities to do everything in their power to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act against civilians to justice, Dujarric was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Guterres conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the people and government of Burkina Faso and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, Dujarric told a daily press briefing.

Guterres reiterated the full support of the UN to the government of Burkina Faso in its continuing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country.

At least 37 civilians and soldiers were killed and about 60 others were injured on Wednesday in an ambush on a convoy carrying gold mine workers escorted by the Burkina Faso army in Tapoa province, East region of Burkina Faso.

