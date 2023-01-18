WORLD

UN confirms Inger Andersen for second term as UNEP chief

NewsWire
0
0

The UN General Assembly has confirmed Inger Andersen of Denmark for a second term as Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Following the recommendation of the UN Secretary-General and after consultations with member states, the UN General Assembly confirmed Andersen as UNEP Executive Director for a second four-year term from June 2023 to June 2027, according to a UN statement.

Andersen is currently serving her initial four-year term, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before becoming UNEP Executive Director in 2019, Andersen had served in the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the World Bank, the Consultative Group of International Agricultural Research Fund Council, the UN and NGOs.

UNEP is the leading environmental authority in the UN system. UNEP uses its expertise to strengthen environmental standards and practices while helping implement environmental obligations at the country, regional and global levels.

UNEP’s mission is to provide leadership and encourage partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing, and enabling nations and people to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

20230119-034603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Slaughterhouses in SL asked to shut as cold weather kills livestock

    Poland extends national lockdown

    Russia accuses US-funded labs of developing bio-weapons

    Australian PM confirms Indonesia visit