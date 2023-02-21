The UN and its partners continue to scale up cross-border aid operations from Turkey into northwest Syria in the aftermath of massive earthquakes, said a UN spokesman.

Ten trucks carrying shelter and other items from the International Organisation for Migration crossed earlier on Monday through the Al Ra’ee border crossing into northern Aleppo, Syria, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday.

This is the first UN convoy through this border crossing since the Syrian government agreed to its use for aid deliveries, which brings to three fully operating border crossings for the UN, noted the spokesman.

At the same time, the World Food Programme (WFP) sent 20 trucks through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into Idlib province. This convoy is part of WFP’s larger earthquake response, which includes the delivery of food to 127,000 people in northwest Syria since earthquakes hit on February 6, he said.

With these convoys, the UN has now dispatched 227 trucks to non-government-held areas in northwest Syria since February 9. Preparations are underway to send more trucks through all three border crossings, he added.

The UN and its partners continue to scale up operations in other parts of Syria, with aid in the impacted areas remaining a top priority, said Dujarric.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Development Programme and UN-Habitat are helping to conduct assessments of structural damage to buildings, which will help determine whether families can return to homes that are deemed safe, he said.

“We are also trying to find longer-term options for families who cannot return to their homes due to the damaged structures,” he added.

According to Dujarric, funding remains essential for the wider earthquake response, and as of Monday, the Syria flash appeal is only 17 per cent funded, with $68.5 million received toward the $329-million plan, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Turkey, the UN continues to support the coordination of search-and-rescue operations, he said, adding that the world body and its partners are delivering food, tents, blankets and other supplies, with medical supplies and medical personnel being dispatched to impacted areas.

