WORLD

UN Coordinator heads to south Ukraine to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol

NewsWire
0
1

Osnat Lubrani, UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, has said she is heading to Zaporizhzhia city in southern Ukraine to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol.

“The (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine to meet (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. At his request, I am going to Zaporizhzhia to prepare for hopeful evacuation from Mariupol,” tweeted Lubrani on Thursday.

The UN is fully mobilised to help save Ukrainian lives and to assist those in need, she added.

Guterres arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday to talk with Zelensky, after visiting Moscow on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city in eastern Ukraine, saw one of the worst violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

20220429-052404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Internet restored in protest-hit Myanmar after shutdown

    B’desh to begin strict lockdown from Monday

    Sri Lanka to take steps to stabilise economy

    Aus govt buys Aboriginal Flag copyright for over $14 mn