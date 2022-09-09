WORLD

UN decides to establish Youth Office

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to establish the United Nations Youth Office.

The resolution, which was adopted without a vote, decides that the Youth Office will lead engagement and advocacy for the advancement of youth issues across the United Nations, in the areas of peace and security, sustainable development and human rights; and promote meaningful, inclusive and effective engagement of youth and youth-led and youth-focused organisations in the work of the world body, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Youth Office is also tasked to encourage greater UN system-wide collaboration, coordination and accountability on the advancement of youth issues, including UN support to member states in promoting the effective and meaningful engagement, participation and empowerment of youth.

