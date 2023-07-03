INDIA

UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed arrives in India on 3-day visit, to meet Jaishankar, finance minister

United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed on Monday arrived for a three-day visit to India.

In her first visit to India since her reappointment on the post for a second five-year term in January 2022, Mohammed is here between July 3-5.

During her visit, she will have meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Mohammed will also be travelling to Bengaluru where she will be interacting with experts from premier information and technology research institutions and industry representatives to discuss India’s achievements in the digital technology domain that could be replicated in the Global South for addressing developmental challenges.

The UN Deputy Secretary General’s visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on India’s ongoing G20 Presidency and its achievements in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of the SDG summit in September this year, and issues related to Climate Action in context of developmental priorities.

The visit is a reflection of India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its contribution to the UN and its ongoing G20 Presidency, in addressing global challenges meaningfully, a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.

