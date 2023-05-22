The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has announced that it has allocated $5 million for its humanitarian efforts in Egypt to accommodate the people fleeing conflicts in neighbouring Sudan.

The funding will be used to provide food, water and sanitation, healthcare services, cash assistance as well as psycho-social support to refugees, returnees, asylum-seekers, and third-country nationals from Sudan as well as their host communities in Egypt, the UN body said on Monday in a statement.

Since the conflicts in Sudan erupted on April 15, Egypt has received the largest number of Sudanese refugees, the statement said, adding that more than 1,13,000 people arrived cross the Egyptian-Sudanese borders as of May 17, and the number keeps climbing with around 5,000 arrivals per day.

The UNHCR estimated that a total of 3,50,000 people would enter Egypt from Sudan in the next six months, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to $5 million for Egypt, CERF also provided a total of $17 million to other neighbouring countries of Sudan, including Chad, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan.

