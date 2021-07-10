While encouraging leaders in Haiti to reach an inclusive political settlement for stability, UN officials also strive to resume sustainable humanitarian relief efforts after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise threw the impoverished Caribbean country into turmoil, a spokesman for the world body said.

On FRiday, Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the UN chief’s special representative in Haiti, Helen La Lime, is in talks with political personalities and factions, stressing the urgency of the situation, reports xinhua news agency.

La Lime “continues to be in contact with Haitian leaders and other interlocutors stressing the urgent need to reach an inclusive political compromise to maintain stability and to chart the way forward for Haiti,” Dujarric said.

“The solution to Haiti’s challenges will come from Haitians themselves.”

The UN continues to stand by Haiti and the Haitian people to provide support, he said, adding that the situation is also threatening efforts to provide humanitarian assistance.

“Our colleagues are telling us that following the assassination of the president, efforts to respond to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country are being put at risk,” Dujarric said.

Immediately after the early Wednesday attack on the President, the World Food Programme cancelled humanitarian air service flights through Thursday.

The UN Department of Safety and Security restricted road movements for humanitarian staff in Haiti, he said.

Members of the Humanitarian Country Team in Haiti are reviewing preparedness and contingency relief operation plans, the spokesman said.

The Unicef said this is the worst humanitarian crisis Haiti has faced over the past few years and that the situation is deteriorating week after week.

It said 1.5 million children, nearly one-third of all children in Haiti, are in urgent need of emergency relief.

The agency blamed rising violence, constrained access to clean water, health and nutrition, disrupted education and protection services in times of Covid-19 and the hurricane season.

–IANS

ksk/