UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg has said that an inclusive and comprehensive political process in Yemen is the only sustainable solution to the crisis.

The cornerstone of an agreement on the way forward must be the resumption of a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices to bring an end to the conflict. The difficulties and challenges cannot be addressed through partial or temporary solutions, he added on Wednesday.

“Only an inclusive and comprehensive political process can sustainably forge a new political partnership and bring the promise of a secure and economically stable future, in which state institutions function effectively and Yemen returns to peaceful relations with its neighbours.”

This political process will need to address complex issues on the long-term future of Yemen and must start as soon as possible, he said.

The inclusivity of this process will also be key to ensuring the sustainability of any political solution. The recently-held dialogue among a number of southern political groups in Aden underscored, once again, the urgent need for Yemenis to collectively discuss and define their own future through a Yemeni-led, UN-supported process. In this process, all Yemeni voices will need to be heard, Grundberg told the Security Council in a briefing.

He stressed that equally essential is the meaningful participation and representation of women and youth as well as civil society in all aspects of the peace process. Meaningful and effective participation is not only about the number of female and civil society participants but also about providing a space for women and civil society to address their priorities and contribute with their perspectives and expertise. Women and civil society are far too often sidelined.

Grundberg reported a positive atmosphere in Yemen for peace, Xinhua news agency reported.

All interlocutors demonstrated an understanding of the immensity of what is at stake and displayed the willingness to constructively engage on the way forward. There is clear determination on all sides to make progress toward a deal on humanitarian and economic measures, a permanent cease-fire and the resumption of a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices, he added.

“With sustained determination from the Yemeni parties, supported by a coherent and coordinated regional and international community, I believe that the outstanding issues can be resolved and that the parties will be able to commit themselves to an agreement. Indeed, the parties have an obligation to build on the progress made to date and to take decisive steps toward a peaceful and comprehensive solution,” he said.

The truce has provided a conducive environment and starting point to build toward the next steps. More than one year after its announcement, and seven months since its official expiration, the truce continues to deliver. Yemenis benefit from commercial flights to and from Sanaa Airport and fuel and other commercial ships entering via Hodeidah seaport. While sporadic military incidents continue to occur, levels of hostilities are significantly lower than before the truce, he noted.

But the fragility of the military situation, the dire state of the economy and the daily challenges facing the Yemeni people are constant reminders of why a comprehensive agreement between the parties is so vital, he said.

The continuing reports of violence across front lines highlight the fragility of the current situation and underscore the need for a formal cease-fire, the UN special envoy said, adding that he was equally worried about the deteriorating economic situation and restrictions on freedom of movement and its impact on economic activity and people’s livelihoods.

Despite these profound challenges, there is room for cautious optimism, he said.

