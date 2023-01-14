WORLD

UN Envoy to Libya reaffirms support for reconciliation efforts

The UN Secretary-Special General’s Representative for Libya has reaffirmed support for reconciliation efforts.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Abdoulaye Bathily said he met Abdullah Allafi, deputy president of the Presidency Council, on and discussed steps for bringing stability to Libya including through the national reconciliation process.

“I commended the Presidential Council for its efforts and reiterated the importance that all parties commit to a comprehensive national reconciliation process. I reaffirmed UNSMIL’s support for these efforts as a contribution towards long-term stability and peace in Libya,” Bathily said on his Twitter account.

Bathily visited Libya to participate in a three-day preparatory forum for the Comprehensive Conference of National Reconciliation, which was also attended by Allafi, the Council’s Advisor for National Reconciliation Muhammad Hassan Al-Labat, and representatives of different Libyan parties.

The forum concluded on Friday.

