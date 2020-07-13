UN expresses readiness to support Libya in security sector reform

Tripoli, July 13 (IANS) The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya, Stephanie Williams, expressed readiness to support Libyan authorities in security sector reform, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said.

Williams made her remarks during a virtual meeting held on Saturday between a UNSMIL delegation and a delegation of the UN-backed government’s Ministry of Interior, UNSMIL said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The delegations agreed on resuming the activities of the support programs and projects that were impacted following the outbreak of hostilities in April 2019 and underlined the linkage between SSR (Security Sector Reform) and economic reforms,” the statement said.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

